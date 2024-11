ManCity must pay Mendy 13 million euros in arrears

Violations of bail conditions?

The former French international filed a lawsuit last year, claiming unpaid wages and interest from September 2021 until the end of his contract in June 2023. Mendy claimed City had unlawfully withheld the salary to which he was contractually entitled and said in a witness statement that he had been promised he would be paid after his release. However, City's lawyers explained that one of the reasons he was not paid was because he had been remanded in custody before his trial for breaching his bail conditions.