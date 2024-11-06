"The German has been outstanding so far this season. What a goal to equalize for the hosts. Whether it was a cross or a shot, the 24-year-old deflected the ball off the post and into the far corner to turn the game around for Celtic," enthused the Scottish Herald. Kühn turned the game around with a brace after Christoph Baumgartner's goal. Reo Hatate finally made the final score 3:1 after a mistake by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.