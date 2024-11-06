Top clubs come knocking
What a gala performance from Nicolas Kühn! With a brace, the ex-Rapidler, who is now scoring for Celtic Glasgow, almost single-handedly turned the Champions League match against RB Leipzig around on Tuesday evening. After the Scots' 3:1 victory, the winger was showered with praise.
"The German has been outstanding so far this season. What a goal to equalize for the hosts. Whether it was a cross or a shot, the 24-year-old deflected the ball off the post and into the far corner to turn the game around for Celtic," enthused the Scottish Herald. Kühn turned the game around with a brace after Christoph Baumgartner's goal. Reo Hatate finally made the final score 3:1 after a mistake by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.
Kühn, of all people, who had played as a youth player in Leipzig, drove the Bulls to despair. "Red Bull's newly installed Head of Global Soccer Jürgen Klopp is likely to ask a few difficult questions in the next few days after the resounding defeat at Parkhead as to why Nicolas Kühn was allowed to leave RB Leipzig just like that," writes the Herald.
And the Daily Mail also marvels at Kühn's performance: "A former Leipzig youth player on how annoying it must have been for the Germans to see him with a petrol can and matches as their house burned down around them."
In 16 competitive games this season, Kühn has nine goals and ten assists. No wonder that - at least according to Sky - numerous top Premier League clubs are already keeping an eye on Kühn.
"Huge potential"
Kühn moved to Celtic in January after one and a half years at Rapid. "I hope that he can show off his undoubtedly huge potential even better in Scotland," said sporting director Markus Katzer at the time. In fact, Kühn - not a regular right from the start - went on to win the double with the Green-Whites from Glasgow. And Rapid paid a reported 3.5 million euros for the transfer.
