He forgot about it!
Tori Spelling opens up about her first sex with Green
Tori Spelling has opened up in her podcast about her first sex with "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Brian Austin Green. Bitter for the actress: he can no longer remember it ...
In her "Misspelling" podcast, Tori Spelling chatted with Brian Austin Green about their former fling, which she says began at the Disneyland Hotel.
"... because I love you"
Previously, they had "argued so much" during their visit to Disneyland, Spelling recalled. This reached its peak when they were queuing for the Matterhorn cable car.
At some point, Green said to her: "Have you ever thought that I'm always fighting with you because I love you?" Spelling explained. "And then we started kissing ... and you were like: 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I just said: 'Yes.'"
"Epic" moment
"Wait, what? I love that story," Green then admitted that he couldn't remember that moment. It was "kind of epic", Spelling then gushed. Like something out of a movie by John Hughes, who directed films such as "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink" in the 80s.
After their first night together, she called her "Beverly Hills, 90210" colleague Jennie Garth from the hotel lobby the next morning, Spelling also revealed.
"Were we very drunk?" the 51-year-old asked, which his ex-series colleague confirmed. "That was kind of our motto back then. We were out a lot at the time," sighed Green, who continued: "I remember a lot of other times we hooked up, but I don't remember that time at all."
"Much more than dating"
Green finally admitted that his love for Spelling was difficult to categorize. It was "much more than dating". Maybe even a bit like a brother-sister relationship. They were somehow "family", Green said, which Spelling denied. "You don't sleep with your family!" she admitted.
It was only in August that the pair revealed they hadn't spoken to each other for 18 years, which felt like they were "going through a divorce".
Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green played Donna Martin and David Silver in the cult series "Beverly Hills, 90210" from 1990 to 2000. In 2019, the two returned in their legendary roles for the new edition of "BH90210".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
