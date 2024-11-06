US election
“I voted” – celebrities at the ballot box
Pop star Lady Gaga proudly shows off the round "I Voted" sticker to her 57 million Instagram followers on US election night. "I voted! Let's do it!", the 38-year-old singer wrote on the platform with a selfie showing the election sticker stuck to her black leather jacket.
Like Lady Gaga, numerous celebrities called on their fans to vote with social media posts on election day.
Pray, Vote ...
"Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts (57) wrote on Instagram that there was a time to hope, pray and vote. "Today is the day," the Oscar winner warned. The Harris supporter is wearing a black T-shirt with a woman's symbol in lettering.
"An important step"
Singer Billie Eilish (22), who has more than 120 million followers on Instagram, called for Harris to be elected. This is an "incredibly important step to protect our freedom and our future", she said in a video message.
US actor Alec Baldwin (66), an outspoken critic of Republican Donald Trump, posted a photo of himself and his wife Hilaria with election stickers on election day. Today is the day to make America sensible and lovable again, he wrote.
Father elected
Melania Trump proudly posted that her 18-year-old son Barron had voted for the first time - and then also for his father Donald Trump.
Election stickers everywhere
Talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel (56) stuck the election sticker on his forehead, actress Michelle Pfeiffer on her nose. Oscar winner Halle Berry (58) pinned it to her cell phone. She hoped that everyone had exercised their right to vote, the actress wrote on Instagram.
Actress Jenna Dewan showed herself on Instagram with her election batch and her baby Rhiannon Lee, who was born in June.
Other stars supporting Harris, including actresses Sharon Stone, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon and singers Lizzo and Christina Aguilera, spoke out on election night.
