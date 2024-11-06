Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

US election

“I voted” – celebrities at the ballot box

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 08:01

Pop star Lady Gaga proudly shows off the round "I Voted" sticker to her 57 million Instagram followers on US election night. "I voted! Let's do it!", the 38-year-old singer wrote on the platform with a selfie showing the election sticker stuck to her black leather jacket. 

0 Kommentare

Like Lady Gaga, numerous celebrities called on their fans to vote with social media posts on election day.

Pray, Vote ...
"Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts (57) wrote on Instagram that there was a time to hope, pray and vote. "Today is the day," the Oscar winner warned. The Harris supporter is wearing a black T-shirt with a woman's symbol in lettering.

"An important step"
Singer Billie Eilish (22), who has more than 120 million followers on Instagram, called for Harris to be elected. This is an "incredibly important step to protect our freedom and our future", she said in a video message.

US actor Alec Baldwin (66), an outspoken critic of Republican Donald Trump, posted a photo of himself and his wife Hilaria with election stickers on election day. Today is the day to make America sensible and lovable again, he wrote.

Father elected
Melania Trump proudly posted that her 18-year-old son Barron had voted for the first time - and then also for his father Donald Trump. 

Election stickers everywhere
Talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel (56) stuck the election sticker on his forehead, actress Michelle Pfeiffer on her nose. Oscar winner Halle Berry (58) pinned it to her cell phone. She hoped that everyone had exercised their right to vote, the actress wrote on Instagram.

Actress Jenna Dewan showed herself on Instagram with her election batch and her baby Rhiannon Lee, who was born in June. 

Other stars supporting Harris, including actresses Sharon Stone, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon and singers Lizzo and Christina Aguilera, spoke out on election night.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf