Upper Austria: 500 million hole in the budget for 2025 halved

Politicians did not want to say where concrete savings would be made

The weakening economy in Europe is also having an impact on the location, "but it is also having a negative effect on the income of the public sector, i.e. the state," adds the head of the state, referring to discretionary spending. These are the sums that are transferred from the federal government to the state. It only became known in the previous week that a notification had arrived "unusually late". The state therefore found out at the end of the budget preparation that a good €100 million less was coming from Vienna. Stelzer smugly said to the government: "This is probably not related to the National Council elections."