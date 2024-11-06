Change of mayor
Klaudia Osztovics sworn in as new mayor
After 14 years, a woman is once again taking the helm of the district capital Neunkirchen. At the municipal council meeting on Monday, Klaudia Osztovics was almost unanimously elected as the new mayor - two of the 36 councillors present abstained from voting.
"Three weeks ago, I would never have imagined that I would be standing here today," says the new mayor Klaudia Osztovics, delighted with the vote of confidence from the councillors present. Born in Neunkirchen, she is the mother of two grown-up children and works as the deputy director of Eisenstadt prison. She enjoys spending her free time in her garden, swimming or reading a good book.
Farewell with melancholy
There were standing ovations for the outgoing mayor Herbert Osterbauer. He was active in politics for 32 years, 14 of them as mayor. Two weeks ago, he resigned from office due to illness. There was great praise from the parties. SPÖ city councillor Günther Kautz, for example, spoke of good cooperation on an equal footing. "Although we didn't always agree". Deputy Mayor Johann Gansterer praised Osterbauer's hard work: "It was hardly possible for me to be in the town hall earlier than you," he jokes. Kind words also from FPÖ local councillor Wilhelm Haberbichler. "As a newcomer to politics, you explained a lot to me," he says of his early days in politics.
Citizens' talks to start soon
As early as November 16, Osztovics is inviting the public to simply drop by and have a chat with her. "I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself personally to the citizens and find out where the problems lie," says the new mayor.
When?
Saturday, November 16, 3 p.m., Mostheuriger Simon
Monday, November 18, 6 p.m., Festsaal der Mittelschulen, Augasse 7
Monday, November 25, 6 p.m.: School for Health and Nursing, Wienerstraße 70
Tuesday, November 26, 6 p.m.: Peisching, gymnasium of the Peisching elementary school
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.