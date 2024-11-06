Klaudia Osztovics sworn in as new mayor

There were standing ovations for the outgoing mayor Herbert Osterbauer. He was active in politics for 32 years, 14 of them as mayor. Two weeks ago, he resigned from office due to illness. There was great praise from the parties. SPÖ city councillor Günther Kautz, for example, spoke of good cooperation on an equal footing. "Although we didn't always agree". Deputy Mayor Johann Gansterer praised Osterbauer's hard work: "It was hardly possible for me to be in the town hall earlier than you," he jokes. Kind words also from FPÖ local councillor Wilhelm Haberbichler. "As a newcomer to politics, you explained a lot to me," he says of his early days in politics.