Change of mayor

Klaudia Osztovics sworn in as new mayor

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 11:00

After 14 years, a woman is once again taking the helm of the district capital Neunkirchen. At the municipal council meeting on Monday, Klaudia Osztovics was almost unanimously elected as the new mayor - two of the 36 councillors present abstained from voting.

"Three weeks ago, I would never have imagined that I would be standing here today," says the new mayor Klaudia Osztovics, delighted with the vote of confidence from the councillors present. Born in Neunkirchen, she is the mother of two grown-up children and works as the deputy director of Eisenstadt prison. She enjoys spending her free time in her garden, swimming or reading a good book.

Farewell with melancholy

There were standing ovations for the outgoing mayor Herbert Osterbauer. He was active in politics for 32 years, 14 of them as mayor. Two weeks ago, he resigned from office due to illness. There was great praise from the parties. SPÖ city councillor Günther Kautz, for example, spoke of good cooperation on an equal footing. "Although we didn't always agree". Deputy Mayor Johann Gansterer praised Osterbauer's hard work: "It was hardly possible for me to be in the town hall earlier than you," he jokes. Kind words also from FPÖ local councillor Wilhelm Haberbichler. "As a newcomer to politics, you explained a lot to me," he says of his early days in politics.

Father Berhard Lang gave the new mayor his blessing. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Klaudia Osztovics was elected as the new mayor almost unanimously. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
The family also congratulated her. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Deputy Mayor Johann Gansterer from the Green Party is looking forward to working with Osztovics. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
There were standing ovations for the outgoing mayor Herbert Osterbauer. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Citizens' talks to start soon

As early as November 16, Osztovics is inviting the public to simply drop by and have a chat with her. "I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself personally to the citizens and find out where the problems lie," says the new mayor.

When?

Saturday, November 16, 3 p.m., Mostheuriger Simon

Monday, November 18, 6 p.m., Festsaal der Mittelschulen, Augasse 7

Monday, November 25, 6 p.m.: School for Health and Nursing, Wienerstraße 70

Tuesday, November 26, 6 p.m.: Peisching, gymnasium of the Peisching elementary school

