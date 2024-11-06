Millions for gene therapy would help Bruno (7)

But the disease is insidious. "It comes from the legs and gradually moves upwards," says his mother. And soon Bruno could be confined to a wheelchair. The family is now trying with all their might to prevent this. However, this is only possible with gene therapy, which is available in the USA - and costs four million euros. A lot of money for the small family, which is why they are dependent on donations and quick action. "The disease cannot be reversed, but it can be stopped," says Agota Heiner. There is still time now.