Outraged Graz student
Parking incorrectly for three minutes – for 250 euros
Private parking lot business model: A student draws attention to a dizzying case in Graz's Brauquartier. The young man parked his car for a few minutes in a parking space rented from a private individual. With horrendous consequences.
He left his mother's car illegally parked in the space for three minutes at the beginning of October, the student told the newspaper "Krone". That was enough for a letter from a lawyer: the parking lot tenant's legal representative demanded a whopping 250 euros from the young man. Although the letter mentions a minimum parking time of ten minutes, this also raises the question of proportionality.
"Clearly marked as a private parking space"
The letter, dated 14 October, states: "On 02.10.2024 at 15:36 until at least 15:46, you blocked my client's parking space no. [...] by parking your vehicle with the registration number [...] in the designated parking space at the address Brauquartier [...], 8055 Graz, although this is clearly marked as a private parking space with a corresponding sign. This parking lot is rented by my client."
Several witnesses had observed the student's vehicle "and also photographed it". The man now has two weeks to transfer the required 250 euros and sign a declaration to cease and desist (see above). If this does not happen, there is already an order to file a lawsuit. "However, I assume that you will accept the offer of an out-of-court settlement, which is also far more cost-effective," says the law firm based in Graz-Gries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
