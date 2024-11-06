Recipe of the week
Pumpkin goulash – the taste of fall!
Pumpkin is popular and can be used in many different ways. This time, chef Peter Lehner isn't making soup or stewed pumpkin. He uses a Hokkaido to make a delicious, vegetarian pumpkin goulash with chanterelles.
Juice goulash ingredients: 200g diced pumpkin (Hokkaido), 100g finely chopped onions, 500ml vegetable soup or water, 100g chanterelles. 50g garlic, 20g caraway seeds, 1 tsp dried marjoram, 1 tbsp paprika powder, 1 tsp tomato puree, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, lemon juice, sunflower oil, 2 tbsp chopped parsley
Preparation: Slowly fry the onions in oil until golden brown. Finely chop the garlic and mix with the cumin, marjoram, paprika powder and tomato purée. Add to the onions and fry a little. Stir in the diced pumpkin and deglaze with vinegar. Fry the chanterelles separately and add. Pour in the soup and simmer over a low heat for about 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and lemon juice and add freshly chopped parsley.
Ingredients for bread dumplings: 200g bread cubes, 2 eggs, 100ml milk, 40g butter, 1 finely diced shallot, 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley, salt, pepper, nutmeg
Preparation: Mix the milk and eggs and add to the bread cubes. Fry the shallots in butter until translucent and add to the bread rolls. Mix well and season with parsley, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Form small dumplings and place in boiling salted water. Reduce the heat and leave to simmer until the dumplings are soft.
