Harris versus Trump: election of destiny in the USA
The time has come: America is voting. After months of campaigning, US citizens will finally decide on Tuesday whether they will elect a woman to the highest office in the land for the first time in the almost 250-year history of the United States - or a convicted felon. It is the day of decision in the USA. krone.at is ticking live.
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is taking on Republican ex-President Donald Trump, who is attempting a comeback four years after being voted out of office. Hollywood's A-league is united behind Harris. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and co. have spoken out in favor of Harris.
But the race remains unpredictable - who will become the 47th President of the USA? Will Harris make history as the first African-American and Asian-American person - and woman - to hold the office? Or will Trump, found guilty on all charges in the hush money scandal, soon be able to claim a second term in office?
- Towards the end of the election campaign, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were seeking the last decisive votes in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan.
- While the whole world is waiting for the result of the US election, the stars of the dream factory are mobilizing their fans to vote.
- The first village in the USA has already voted. All six inhabitants have voted - the vote is tied 3:3.
- What happens if no candidate achieves the 270 electoral votes needed to win the US election? An election super-GAU could be the result.
Harris and Trump were neck-and-neck in the polls until the very end. The focus was on the so-called swing states, seven particularly contested states with a completely open outcome.
Most experts assume that there will be no winner on election night - but that is not out of the question.
78 million people voted before election day
According to a calculation by the University of Florida, more than 78 million people had already voted by Monday. A total of 160 million votes were cast in the election four years ago, the highest voter turnout in more than a century.
