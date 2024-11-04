Accident tragedy
Motorcyclist (26) killed in crash with tractor
An unfortunate turning maneuver by an Upper Austrian farmer may have cost the life of a motorcyclist in Frankenmarkt on Monday. His grader was sticking out into the oncoming lane when the 25-year-old came along. The biker was unable to swerve out of the way, hit the tractor and suffered fatal injuries.
The 26-year-old tractor driver from. St. Georgen im Attergau was driving on the Reiterweg municipal road in Frankenmarkt at around 8.50 a.m. on Monday.
A so-called grader was attached to the hydraulics of his tractor. At the junction with the L 1282, he wanted to turn the tractor around, so he turned right onto the main road.
Grader protruded into oncoming lane
However, he probably overlooked the fact that the grader was protruding into the oncoming lane.
A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Mattighofen was coming from the direction of Pöndorf at the time. Due to the heavy fog, he may have noticed the turning maneuver far too late.
He crashed his bike into the grader, was torn off his bike and thrown onto the left-hand side of the road.
Doctors tried in vain
His injuries were so severe that the man from Innviertel died at the scene of the accident. Although other road users immediately initiated first aid measures, these were unfortunately unsuccessful. The efforts of an emergency doctor and the local doctor were also unsuccessful.
The tractor driver suffered a shock but was otherwise uninjured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
