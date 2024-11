“Withdrawal from top politics looks different”

Svazek sees stable government in Salzburg

Eder believes that Edtstadler is in a waiting position until something opens up. "Haslauer also said before the election that he would never join the FPÖ in government," says the AK president, not trusting the matter.Salzburg's state deputy Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) sees a "flight to the front", assuming that Edtstadler will no longer receive a ministerial post. "I also found the interpretation that she is withdrawing from top politics exciting," says Svazek, adding: "A seat in the National Council is also top politics." She does not see any impact on Salzburg. "The cooperation with the ÖVP is stable. That will not be jeopardized," she is convinced.