Zadra takes stock
Greens fear political dismantling
Daniel Zadra takes stock of his work as provincial councillor and the results of the green-black coalition - the era of cooperation between the ÖVP and the Greens came to an end with the recent provincial elections.
Since 2022, Daniel Zadra has served as a provincial councillor in the black-green coalition. Now that this constellation will not continue, Zadra is taking stock of his work and that of his party. At a press conference on Monday, he explained that he was "not particularly wistful" about leaving the government. He wants to take a "very sporting" approach to his new role in the opposition as club chairman and has a "great desire" to contribute ideas and exercise control. In any case, his goal is for the state government to look "somewhat different again" in five years' time.
Zadra clearly identifies the successes of the last ten years of green government participation in environmental protection. Ten years ago, this was merely an appendage to agricultural policy. Milestones have been achieved since then. These could now be built on, but they could also quickly become a thing of the past again, he warned.
Particularly high proportion of bikes
A withdrawal of subsidies in the area of "getting out of gas and oil", for example, could cost the country dearly in the future. After all, it is also thanks to this campaign that more and more households are obtaining their energy from air and geothermal heat pumps and have said goodbye to fossil fuel heating systems. Zadra also sees the now concrete projects for the further expansion of local and district heating as well as the use of alternative heat sources as a green success - keyword: the use of Lake Constance water. Zadra also pointed out the high proportion of cycling in the area of mobility, and said that the new government must now continue this work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.