Greens fear political dismantling

Particularly high proportion of bikes

A withdrawal of subsidies in the area of "getting out of gas and oil", for example, could cost the country dearly in the future. After all, it is also thanks to this campaign that more and more households are obtaining their energy from air and geothermal heat pumps and have said goodbye to fossil fuel heating systems. Zadra also sees the now concrete projects for the further expansion of local and district heating as well as the use of alternative heat sources as a green success - keyword: the use of Lake Constance water. Zadra also pointed out the high proportion of cycling in the area of mobility, and said that the new government must now continue this work.