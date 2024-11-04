Before the Dortmund hit
“80,000 spectators? Please just enjoy!”
A game in Dortmund is also a first for me. Of course, I'll be there as a spectator on Tuesday. As a player, I was never allowed to play in a competitive match against a German club. But there are still anecdotes against German clubs. And once I almost moved to Munich...
Curious, but true: I've never been allowed to play a competitive game against a German opponent with Sturm in my career. Once under coach Ivica Osim we took part in a cup in Gran Canaria, where we played against Bayer Leverkusen. And once under coach Gilbert Gress, we sensationally thrashed VfB Stuttgart 5:0 in preparation. Everyone around us then believed we would become champions. But everyone knows what happened afterwards. Gress was only in office for three months.
What perhaps nobody knows? I almost moved to Germany once when I was young! 1860 Munich approached me and even made me an offer. I was still in the U23s at Sturm at the time. But the club asked for too much money and the transfer didn't happen. In the end, it was a good thing.
Don't be intimidated
However, I never got to play a match in Dortmund. I'll be there on Tuesday as a Sturm fan. But I've already played in front of 80,000 spectators myself. With the national team at the 1998 World Cup in France against Italy. The atmosphere and the backdrop in the Stade de France were amazing. Can you compare that with Dortmund? Probably not. But I know one thing for sure: as a player, you can't be intimidated by a crowd like that! Either you drop to your knees from sheer nervousness, or you use this energy and soak it up! Enjoyment is the magic word. These are moments for the ages.
It doesn't matter at all that Sturm haven't won any points in the Champions League so far. In our first year back in 1998, we almost only paid the price. But what happened over the course of time was also for eternity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
