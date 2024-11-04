“80,000 spectators? Please just enjoy!”

Don't be intimidated

However, I never got to play a match in Dortmund. I'll be there on Tuesday as a Sturm fan. But I've already played in front of 80,000 spectators myself. With the national team at the 1998 World Cup in France against Italy. The atmosphere and the backdrop in the Stade de France were amazing. Can you compare that with Dortmund? Probably not. But I know one thing for sure: as a player, you can't be intimidated by a crowd like that! Either you drop to your knees from sheer nervousness, or you use this energy and soak it up! Enjoyment is the magic word. These are moments for the ages.