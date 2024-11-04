Rested for Salzburg game: Trauner is ready

"We have to be careful with him"

The 47-year-old took over as coach from Arne Slot in the summer. Shortly before that, Trauner had suffered a thigh injury in the ÖFB team's second EURO group game against Poland on June 21 in Berlin, which set him back in preparation and is still lingering. "We have to be careful with him. He has a serious injury behind him. We want to take good care of him so that he is fit during this intensive period," explained Priske. He himself would like to see Trauner, who is tied to the club until the end of June 2026, "play 90 minutes more often".