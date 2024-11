Family barbecue ends with 14 people injured

The family had gathered in the parlor of the house in Drosendorf-Zisserdorf at around 2 pm for a big barbecue. The barbecue was held in the adjoining garage. In order to ensure sufficient air supply, the father of the family had repeatedly opened the door for ventilation, and all the windows were also tilted, the 55-year-old told the police. The door to the garden was also opened regularly.