Music producer Quincy Jones (91) has died

Winner of 28 Grammys

He soon moved to New York, where he arranged songs for Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Dinah Washington and led Dizzy Gillespie's band as a trumpeter. He further perfected his playing with lessons from Nadia Boulanger in Paris. In 1961, Jones was appointed Vice President at Mercury Records, making him the first African-American to become musical director of a major US record label. According to his own statements, he still had to deal with racism time and again.