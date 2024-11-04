Tragedy off Hawaii
Shark bites off leg – surfer makes it to shore
A 61-year-old surfer has survived an unimaginable ordeal off Hawaii: although a shark bit off his leg, the sportsman was able to save himself on the shore.
The shark attack happened on Friday morning off Waiehu Beach Park on the island of Maui. "I heard this scream and I looked and all of a sudden I just saw a splash and I didn't know what had happened," a witness told KHNL about the dramatic scenes. "He swam maybe more than halfway back and then I saw someone jump in," David Basques continued.
The leg was severed below the knee - rescue workers, who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, tried to stop the bleeding from the leg. The injured man was conscious - he was eventually taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Self-rescue "truly extraordinary"
Maui Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Giesea said that the "quick action" of the emergency services in such incidents often made the difference "between life and death". "I want to commend the patient for his strength and the means by which he made it to shore on his own," Giesea said. "I mean, this is really extraordinary," he continued.
The beach was closed after the attack and visitors were advised to stay out of the sea in the area until further notice.
