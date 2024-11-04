“This league is a completely different number again”

Praise from referee boss Kassai

The feedback on Gutschi's performance was correspondingly positive. "Referee boss Viktor Kassai was on site in Salzburg and was just as satisfied as referee observer Thomas Einwaller," revealed the mother of two, who was quite nervous in the run-up to the match. "On the one hand, I was delighted that the moment I'd been working towards for so long was finally coming. On the other hand, you also realize that many eyes are on you." Amina was all the more relieved that everything worked out so perfectly in the end.