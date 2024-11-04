Wood pellets also more expensive than before the energy crisis

The price of wood pellets fell by one percent in September compared to the previous month and by 22.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This was still almost a quarter (24.6%) more than in September 2021 before the energy crisis. Firewood was 1.3 percent cheaper this September compared to the previous month and 12.6 percent cheaper than in the same month last year, making it 44.9 percent more expensive than in September three years ago.