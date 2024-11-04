Cigarettes After Sex: Born for the fall

Messianic distribution of wafers

Despite the distanced soundscapes, the musician's closeness to his followers is always palpable. The lavish video wall is rarely used in the background of the stage. When it is, you can see a colorless full moon floating in the firmament, shining over the sea or fighting against clouds of fog. In "Cry", a waterfall is also used once as a visual suffix. Twice Gonzalez addresses his disciples quietly and thankfully, in between moving to the front of the stage to hand out picks like wafers and wallow in the cheers of the crowd. The fact that Gonzalez always feels a little lost in the process makes the youth show likeable again and compensates for the fact that numerous redundancies creep in, even in a narrow 80-minute show. But Cigarettes After Sex isn't about variety and progression. It's about restoring the joy of life to a battered generation with the help of melancholy. In doing so, the gloomy trio has achieved more than wildly bouncing pop acts without a message.