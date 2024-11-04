Even the analyst had to be substituted

Unexpected debut

Bischofshofen has been plagued by a shortage of personnel for several weeks now. Coach Thomas Schnöll has had to see how he can fill the substitutes' bench week after week. In the 3-0 defeat against Imst, the head coach made a curious substitution: Jekabs Laguns came on in the 61st minute. The personal assistant to club decision-maker Patrick Reiter, U14 coach and video analyst for Schnöll thus made his unexpected debut in the Regionalliga West. "We can no longer compensate for the absences," said the 33-year-old, who can't wait for the long winter break. "In terms of personnel, we simply can't go on." Defender Gertig was also injured during the warm-up.