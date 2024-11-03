Fatal slip
Fatal drama on descent at the end of the season
After a pleasant get-together with mountain rescuer friends, a 61-year-old mountain hiker fell more than 20 meters on his way back down from the Kleiner Sonnstein (Traunkirchen district). The man suffered fatal injuries. His wife witnessed the tragedy and their son also came to the scene of the accident shortly afterwards.
It was probably a fateful misstep that cost Karl R. his life early on Saturday evening. The experienced mountain hiker from Altmünster fell so badly on his descent from the Kleiner Sonnstein that all the doctors' efforts could no longer help him. The 61-year-old succumbed to his multiple injuries in hospital that evening.
Hut made winter-proof
R. had climbed the 923-metre-high Traunkirchen local mountain on Saturday with his wife of the same age. Both arrived at the Sonnstein hut (918 meters above sea level) at around 1 pm. Mountain rescuers from the local emergency services had been busy there all morning making the rest station winter-proof.
The couple's son was also among the volunteers. After the work is done, it has been a tradition for years for the mountain rescuers and their closest regulars to sit down together for a cozy chat and review the season.
Wife went ahead
At around 4.45 p.m., the wife set off down into the valley with two other ladies. Karl R. followed just 15 minutes later. The couple kept in constant contact by telephone, with the wife passing on their respective locations.
At 5.30 p.m., however, she suddenly heard a noise, then screams. Tragically, she heard Karl R. fall more than 20 meters into the darkness in the "Eisgraben" area.
The 61-year-old immediately rushed back, but was unable to descend to the critically injured man herself due to the extremely steep and rocky terrain.
Karl climbed the Kleiner Sonnstein at least once a week and knew almost every rock there. His son is also a mountain rescuer - the mission was very stressful for us.
Peter Pangerl, Leiter der Ortsstelle der Bergrettung Traunkirchen
Transport with stretcher
She raised the alarm, numerous mountain rescuers, including a doctor, were quickly on site and administered first aid. Her son was also there. R. was finally rescued from the ditch, transported down to the valley on a mountain stretcher and taken to Vöcklabruck Hospital, where he unfortunately died shortly afterwards.
In addition to his wife and son, he also leaves behind a two-year-old grandchild who was very attached to his grandfather. The shocked bereaved had to be looked after by the Red Cross Crisis Intervention Team (KIT).
