Revision
Bregenz Pfänderbahn under the microscope
From Monday, the Pfänderbahn in Bregenz will cease operations for its fall overhaul. The work will continue until November 29. Instead, the Dornbirn Karrenseilbahn will run throughout the fall.
If you want to escape the fog and soak up the sun on Bregenz's local mountain instead, you will have to make your way there on foot, by bike or by car in the coming weeks. The Pfänderbahn will be closed until November 29 for its autumn overhaul. The entire system will be inspected and serviced in detail, including an inspection of the cable car's gears and the haul rope by external specialists. The aim is to identify any weak points and material fatigue at an early stage and rectify them immediately.
A very special "experiment" is also planned as part of the inspection: To test the brakes, the cabin will be loaded with containers that hold a total of 6000 liters of water - simulating braking with the maximum weight.
From November 30, the Pfänderbahn will once again be in operation daily from 8 am to 7 pm. On December 6 and 12, the cable car will even run until 10.30 pm, as the popular Pfänderdohle restaurant will be open longer on these two evenings due to events.
Karren cable car runs throughout the fall
There are no such restrictions in Dornbirn. As the Karren cable car has already undergone extensive maintenance this year, there will be no autumn overhaul this year and the cable car will therefore be in continuous operation.
However, the lift will be shut down for a whole three months from 1 January - during this time, the valley station of the Karren cable car will be completely modernized and the cable car control system replaced. It has not yet been decided exactly when operations will resume.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.