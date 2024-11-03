Bregenz Pfänderbahn under the microscope

If you want to escape the fog and soak up the sun on Bregenz's local mountain instead, you will have to make your way there on foot, by bike or by car in the coming weeks. The Pfänderbahn will be closed until November 29 for its autumn overhaul. The entire system will be inspected and serviced in detail, including an inspection of the cable car's gears and the haul rope by external specialists. The aim is to identify any weak points and material fatigue at an early stage and rectify them immediately.