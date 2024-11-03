For a possible government
ÖVP and SPÖ now get tips for the budget
The ÖVP and SPÖ have now decided to set up a working group on the budget. Experts are to advise the parties and the Ministry of Finance on the "financial framework conditions for a possible future government".
The goal is a "common view for further exploratory negotiations", the ÖVP announced in a press release on Sunday. A "well-founded and undisputed data basis" is needed for political decisions.
The group of experts should be "in close contact with (...) various institutions", with the party citing the Fiscal Council and economic research institutes as examples.
As reported, the leaders of the ÖVP and SPÖ will meet again on Tuesday to negotiate a possible coalition. Further exploratory talks are then scheduled for Wednesday. The NEOS are currently seen as a likely third partner. "These will be challenging times, we need broader stability," said Peter Haubner (ÖVP), Second President of the National Council.
SPÖ: "Program for an upswing"
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger sees "fire under the roof" when it comes to the budget. In October, she accused the government of "lying against its better judgment". "Austria needs a program for recovery, growth and employment," says the SPÖ.
The FPÖ, which has a poor chance of participating in government, declared that the black-green coalition had "harmed" Austrians "even more than previously assumed". Previously, the Ministry of Finance had increased its deficit forecast for 2024 to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
