Toronto and Pöltl return to winning ways

In a duel in which the lead changed hands 16 times, the Raptors appeared to be on course for victory with the score at 111:98 and just over five minutes left on the clock in regulation time. However, Sacramento managed to tie the scores at 120:120 before the Canadians sealed the game in the extra period. RJ Barrett scored 31 points for the home side. DeMar DeRozan was Sacramento's top scorer with 33 points at his former place of work.