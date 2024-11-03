NBA
Toronto and Pöltl return to winning ways
The Toronto Raptors returned to winning ways on Saturday (local time) after four consecutive defeats in the NBA. The Canadians defeated the Sacramento Kings 131:128 after overtime. Jakob Pöltl contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and steals as well as a block to his team's second win of the season. The 29-year-old center from Vienna played 33:49 minutes.
In a duel in which the lead changed hands 16 times, the Raptors appeared to be on course for victory with the score at 111:98 and just over five minutes left on the clock in regulation time. However, Sacramento managed to tie the scores at 120:120 before the Canadians sealed the game in the extra period. RJ Barrett scored 31 points for the home side. DeMar DeRozan was Sacramento's top scorer with 33 points at his former place of work.
In a halftime ceremony, the jersey with the number 15 of Toronto legend "Air Canada" Vince Carter was pulled under the ceiling of the Scotiabank Arena.
Pöltl vs. Jokic
The Raptors now have five away games in a row until November 12. It starts on Monday with the Denver Nuggets. The upcoming opponent threw themselves in with a 129-103 win over the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic came close to a triple-double with 27 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
Fifth defeat for the Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers also won their seventh game of the season with 114:113 at the Milwaukee Bucks. Donovan Mitchell scored in the final second to make the final score. The guard scored a total of 30 points. Despite 41 points from Damian Lillard and 34 from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks suffered their fifth defeat with just one win so far.
Like Cleveland, the Oklahoma City Thunder are also unbeaten. The 105:92 victory over the LA Clippers was their sixth win of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points. The Californians, meanwhile, continued their negative run. They also failed to win their fourth game at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, just outside Los Angeles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.