Is McLaren cheating?

Next cheating accusation in Formula 1!

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 07:42

Next cheating allegation in Formula 1: Are McLaren and other teams cheating with the tires?

First the mini-DRS, then the alleged adjustment of the vehicle height and now a tire trick? Red Bull currently suspects that McLaren and some other teams are not getting it right. This is reported by "Auto, Motor und Sport".

Is McLaren cheating with the tires? (Bild: APA/AFP/Attila KISBENEDEK)
Is McLaren cheating with the tires?
(Bild: APA/AFP/Attila KISBENEDEK)

The accusation: The competition is filling the Pirelli tires with water, which is supposed to have a cooling effect and the tires would therefore last longer in the race. Even a small amount is said to have this effect. Several teams, including McLaren, are said to inject water via valves.

However, tire manufacturer Pirelli has not yet reported any irregularities. The FIA is already aware of the suspected case of fraud and an investigation has been launched.

Ex-employees of Red Bull in focus?
Red Bull, who primarily suspect cheating with the tires, are said to have tried the trick themselves a few years ago when it was not yet banned. Former employees who have moved to other racing teams could now have picked up the trick again and improved it.

Verstappen: "Pretty strange"
The fact is that Red Bull is looking for answers to the question of why its lead over the competition has disappeared this season. "Some teams have made great progress in terms of race pace, which is quite strange," said Verstappen ahead of the Brazil GP. "Because if you look at our car compared to last year, we've made a step forward in qualifying and in the race."

"The others are also making a decent step in qualifying, but a much bigger step in terms of race pace. And that is something that is difficult for us to understand," said the Dutchman.

Qualifying in São Paulo takes place today at 11.30 am, the race at 4.30 pm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
