0:1 against Amstetten
Austria Lustenau hit a new low
After the cup defeat against Hartberg, Lustenau's unbeaten streak in the championship has now also come to an end. Coach Martin Brenner's team were unable to recover from the 0:1 defeat to Amstetten, and there were many perplexed faces at the end.
Now Austria Lustenau has also been hit in the league. The 3-0 defeat in the cup against Hartberg was followed by a 1-0 defeat at home to Amstetten. Dominik Weixelbraun dealt Austria the final blow after an hour. "The goal was really something like a break in the neck, the team no longer believed in itself," confirmed sporting director Mirco Papaleo, who spoke for the completely dismayed coach Martin Brenner.
The game got off to an unfortunate start when Abdullah Baallal had to pull out shortly before kick-off due to a stitch in his thigh. Daniel Au Yeong stepped into the breach for him. In addition, defender William had to leave the pitch after 26 minutes due to an injury. For the sporting director, however, these circumstances had nothing to do with the course of the game. The first half went quite well for Lustenau, but they were unable to score. Au Yeong had the lead on his feet in the 58th minute, but the visitors scored.
Austria's morale could not be denied, but they lacked the power - their third game in a week - to turn the game around. "That was certainly a bitter setback. But the team is young and is in a learning process. I can definitely see a development and we have to look ahead," said Papaleo after the game, not wanting to paint a bleak picture.
