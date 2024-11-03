Special municipal council
Fears for the only community doctor
The current doctor could move to another municipality. A solution is to be found in the special municipal council.
The municipal representatives in Albeck were alarmed last week when they learned that the only doctor had applied for a post in the Gurktal.
"We will therefore decide on the next steps in a special municipal council meeting on Monday," explains Mayor Wilfried Mödritscher (VP). After all, the departure of the doctor would be extremely painful for the municipality. And it is precisely for this reason that an attractive offer is to be made to the doctor. "We are talking about a rent reduction," said the head of the municipality in an interview with the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper. After all, the doctor is housed in a municipal building.
We will try to make the doctor an interesting offer. But at the end of the day, the decision is of course up to him. Unfortunately, we have no influence on that.
Wilfried Mödritscher, Bürgermeister von Albeck
Deputy Mayor Markus Prieß (FP) even goes one step further: "It is also conceivable that we will waive the entire rent. Because the loss of the doctor would be a real disaster for the municipality, which is already struggling with the number of inhabitants anyway, and would be impossible to cope with."
However, both politicians emphasize that the final decision would lie with the doctor.
