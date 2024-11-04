Automatically saved design

The pace of the show is fast, requiring the audience to maintain maximum concentration in order to keep an overview, while the technology provides plenty of special visual effects. It is a performance that likes to stretch the superlatives: From the quartet "Jonglissimo" to urban dance pro Chris Cross and the acrobatic show team "The Freaks" from St. Valentin, who have also caused a stir on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" - every performance earns the title of extraordinary.