Automatically saved design

04.11.2024 15:00

"That's unbelievable," some were amazed. "It's amazing what they dare to do," said others. At the Austrian premiere of the "NOVA" show at the Brucknerhaus in Linz, visitors were regularly left open-mouthed. Extraordinary acrobatic acts, combined with state-of-the-art stage technology, made for a circus experience 4.0.

"The fascination of acrobatics, juggling, music and dance come together to create an epic blockbuster experience" - this is how O.C. Ono describes the stage show he produced called "NOVA", which celebrated its Austrian premiere at the Brucknerhaus in Linz.

The performances by the acrobatic show team "The Freaks" left you holding your breath at times. (Bild: Martin Fröhlich)
The performances by the acrobatic show team "The Freaks" left you holding your breath at times.
The story takes place on the planet Nova
Two people invisibly hold the central theme of the show in their hands: The girl Luna, embodied by Karolina Märk, and Professor Stefano (Stefan Volgger), a clumsy scientist, meet on the planet Nova, where they explore mysteries and riddles.

Violinist Nina Sofie with the "Jonglissimo" quartet. (Bild: Martin Fröhlich)
Violinist Nina Sofie with the "Jonglissimo" quartet.
The pace of the show is fast, requiring the audience to maintain maximum concentration in order to keep an overview, while the technology provides plenty of special visual effects. It is a performance that likes to stretch the superlatives: From the quartet "Jonglissimo" to urban dance pro Chris Cross and the acrobatic show team "The Freaks" from St. Valentin, who have also caused a stir on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" - every performance earns the title of extraordinary.

Stefan Volgger normally slips into the role of the clown "Mister Stefano". In the stage show, he becomes Professor Stefano. (Bild: Martin Fröhlich)
Stefan Volgger normally slips into the role of the clown "Mister Stefano". In the stage show, he becomes Professor Stefano.
And it is thanks to Professor Stefano, who will also be known to some as the clown "Mister Stefano", that there are moments to catch your breath. With his puns limited to "fun", "catastrophe" and "broken", the regular scattering of confetti and the way he engages the audience, he provides the laughs.

These moments give you time to take in what you've seen, even if you can barely look up during the acrobatic interludes at dizzying heights. The show is incredibly professional. If something went wrong, it was played over with ease, as if nothing had happened. The reward at the end: standing ovations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
