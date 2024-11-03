No coronavirus injection on the blue and yellow vaccination bus

However, the office of the responsible health councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (SPÖ) states: "13 vaccinations are recommended in the Austrian vaccination plan. For organizational reasons, only selected vaccinations such as measles and HPV can be offered. As far as the vaccination against Covid is concerned, after the end of the vaccination centers, it was agreed with the Medical Association that the vaccination should be given in private practices in order to be able to immunize as many interested people as possible in the shortest possible time."