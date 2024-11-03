Greens criticize:
No coronavirus injection on the blue and yellow vaccination bus
Are there organizational or political reasons why no Covid protection is offered in the Lower Austrian vaccination bus? The SPÖ state health councillor defends it, Green Party leader Helga Krismer is not satisfied with the explanation ...
The state government's vaccination bus is still on the road in Lower Austria until November 14. But this time there is no way to get a Covid vaccination - even though these vaccination buses were introduced in the wake of the corona pandemic. Green Party leader Helga Krismer criticizes: "Apparently, the state of Lower Austria prefers to rely on an FPÖ vaccination ideology instead of providing for the population."
However, the office of the responsible health councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (SPÖ) states: "13 vaccinations are recommended in the Austrian vaccination plan. For organizational reasons, only selected vaccinations such as measles and HPV can be offered. As far as the vaccination against Covid is concerned, after the end of the vaccination centers, it was agreed with the Medical Association that the vaccination should be given in private practices in order to be able to immunize as many interested people as possible in the shortest possible time."
The Greens do not want to accept this. "For us, the state government's answer is an excuse. Because the vaccination bus also needs to offer the full range of vaccines and people must have the freedom to choose the vaccine they want," says Krismer.
