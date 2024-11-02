Vorteilswelt
High costs

Italy’s refugee camps in Albania are empty

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 10:53

Italy's government is having difficulties carrying out its plans to accommodate Mediterranean refugees. The first twelve migrants who were brought to a reception camp in Albania have been repatriated.

0 Kommentare

An Italian court had declared the transfer unlawful, referring to a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ). As a result, the Italian government drew up an official list of "safe countries", which now also includes Egypt and Bangladesh.

A new attempt is now to be made to bring migrants to the refugee centers in Albania. From Monday, the Italian naval vessel "Libra" will patrol 20 miles off Lampedusa. Only adult men from countries that are considered safe are to be brought to the camps.

Italian police in front of the refugee camp in Shengjin (Bild: AFP/Adnan Beci)
Italian police in front of the refugee camp in Shengjin
(Bild: AFP/Adnan Beci)
Migrants and security forces (Bild: AP/Vlasov Sulaj)
Migrants and security forces
(Bild: AP/Vlasov Sulaj)
The refugee camp was opened a few weeks ago. (Bild: AP/Vlasov Sulaj)
The refugee camp was opened a few weeks ago.
(Bild: AP/Vlasov Sulaj)
So far it is empty. (Bild: AFP/Adnan Beci)
So far it is empty.
(Bild: AFP/Adnan Beci)

300 employees on site
The Albanian refugee centers have been empty for two weeks, but are now staffed by almost 300 employees. These include cleaning staff, translators, medical and nursing staff and security personnel. The Italian opposition parties are already complaining about the high costs. The police officers are to live in four- and five-star hotels with private beaches.

The governments of the two countries agreed to build the camps a year ago and they were finally opened a few weeks ago (see video above). Human rights organizations have criticized the agreement, while other governments are pursuing the controversial project. Other right-wing governments could take the model as an example.

Asylum seekers from Bangladesh and Syria
Since the beginning of the year, 55,049 people have arrived in Italy after crossing the Mediterranean, which is a decrease compared to previous years. According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, most asylum seekers come from Bangladesh, Syria, Tunisia and Egypt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

