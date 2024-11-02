Vorteilswelt
NBA

Next double-double from Pöltl, next loss

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 09:25

The Toronto Raptors have finally got off to a bad start in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Jakob Pöltl and his colleagues suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Friday (local time) with a 125-131 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The center from Vienna scored in double figures for the third time in a row with 19 points and twelve rebounds. He also added six assists and three blocks in 35:06 minutes on the floor.

0 Kommentare

The home NBA pioneer said he was "proud of our decimated team" (the Raptors currently have to make do without the injured All Star Scottie Barnes, among others) despite the latest defeat. The Lakers "caught Toronto cold" and quickly pulled away by 26 points. "But then we played great at both ends with the support of our fans and made it exciting," said the 29-year-old.

After a complete false start, the Canadians trailed 19:45 at the start of the second quarter. They started a comeback after the break, but were not able to get any closer than six points. RJ Barrett scored 33 points for Toronto, Gradey Dick added 31 and the Lakers were led by Anthony Davis (38 points, eleven rebounds) and LeBron James (27 points, ten assists).

The Raptors will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday (today). The franchise from the Californian capital has traveled to Lake Ontario with a 123:115 win over the Atlanta Hawks in its luggage. Top scorers were De'Aaron Fox (31) and former Toronto player DeMar DeRozan (27).

Nuggets defeat
The Cleveland Cavaliers also won their sixth game of the season 120-109 against the Orlando Magic. Darius Garland scored 25 points. The Oklahoma City Thunder improved their record to 5-0 with a 137-114 win at the Portland Trail Blazers, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 30 points. In a duel between two potential title contenders, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 119:116. Anthony Edwards (29) and Aaron Gordon (31) were the best scorers.

