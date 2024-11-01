ÖVP and SPÖ sound out again on Tuesday

Kickl: "The last word has not been spoken"

As is well known, FPÖ election winner Herbert Kickl has not been entrusted with the task of forming a government. The FPÖ had come first in the National Council elections and the leader of the Freedom Party then laid claim to the chancellorship. However, no political partner could be found who would have been willing to form a government with Kickl. He announced: "The last word has not yet been spoken. Today is not the end of the road."