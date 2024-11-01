Vorteilswelt
Can it work without Kickl?

ÖVP and SPÖ sound out again on Tuesday

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 16:35

The leaders of the ÖVP and SPÖ will meet again on Tuesday to negotiate a possible coalition. In addition, further exploratory talks are scheduled for Wednesday with the parties that came second and third in the National Council elections. 

The negotiations are to take place again in the Palais Epstein near Parliament, but no specific dates have yet been announced. The only exploratory meeting with the party leaders to date took place on October 25.

Third partner possible
Together, the ÖVP and SPÖ would only have a wafer-thin majority in parliament, which is why a third partner - either the Greens or the NEOS - could be brought in.

Kickl: "The last word has not been spoken"
 As is well known, FPÖ election winner Herbert Kickl has not been entrusted with the task of forming a government. The FPÖ had come first in the National Council elections and the leader of the Freedom Party then laid claim to the chancellorship. However, no political partner could be found who would have been willing to form a government with Kickl. He announced: "The last word has not yet been spoken. Today is not the end of the road."

The latter are said to hold better cards, as the ÖVP has not been on good terms with its previous coalition partner since the Greens went it alone on the EU renaturation law.

The new Second President of the National Council, Peter Haubner (ÖVP), has recently spoken out in favor of negotiations with the NEOS.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

