Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Old craft

Broom maker: one of the last of his guild

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 10:03

Engelbert Mischkounig has been keeping houses and gardens clean with his brooms and rakes for many decades. The man from Köttmannsdorf is one of the last broom and rake makers in Carinthia. The "Krone" paid a visit to the over 80-year-old.

0 Kommentare

Engelbert Mischkounig's every move is perfect when he works on new brooms and rakes in his workshop. And that's no wonder. After all, the 80-year-old has been working with wood since he was a child. "Back then, I was a 'Halterbua' and used to decorate hazelnut sticks with my knife," says the former farmer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

In addition to farming, the passion remained
The family man discovered broom and rake making at the age of 20. "Knowledgeable neighbors were my teachers and showed me how to make brooms and rakes properly," says the 80-year-old, who actually wanted to become a carpenter. And that took time. Because making them was a science in itself.

Mischkounig also first had to learn how to obtain the material. Because it depends on the right time to harvest the wood. And that is why the birch brushwood used to make the brooms is stored on the Köttmannsdorf farm. Everything is neatly labeled with the harvest date. The wood for the rake beam for drying is also piled up there.

The Köttmannsdorfer has been making rakes and brooms for many decades. (Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
The Köttmannsdorfer has been making rakes and brooms for many decades.
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)

Making rakes with ancient tools
And finally, Mischkounig takes us into his workshop. You won't find any machines there. "All you need to make a rake is a wainwright's hoe, a handsaw, a hammer and an almost 200-year-old hole punch for the rake teeth," says the passionate craftsman.

To get a change of pace between making brooms and rakes, the 80-year-old also makes walking sticks.

And Mischkounig only thinks about stopping "when his health no longer allows it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf