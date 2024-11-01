Fee possible in future
Famous Trevi Fountain in Rome to be restored
With three million visitors a year, the Trevi Fountain is one of the most visited sights in the world. The fountain is currently dry due to restoration work. To enable tourists to still follow tradition, the municipality has set up a small basin into which visitors can throw their coins.
According to superstition, every vacationer who wants to be sure of returning to the Eternal City must throw a coin over their shoulder into the Trevi Fountain.
Many visitors do the same. Up to 1.5 million euros are fished out of the basin every year.
2025 restricted access only
Due to the restoration work, the Trevi Fountain in Rome can only be viewed through transparent panels set up at a distance from the monument. The extraordinary restoration work on the fountain is underway in view of the Catholic Jubilee Year, which begins on December 24. However, access to the "Fontana di Trevi" will still only be possible to a limited extent.
Visiting fee possible
A fee for visiting the Roman landmark could be introduced in the future, Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri said recently.
Incidentally, since 2001 the money from the fountain has gone to Caritas of the Diocese of Rome, which runs over 50 social institutions and 145 contact points in Catholic parishes in the capital.
