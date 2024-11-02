Interview with Stöger
“Rangnick naturally played a big part in this”
Kevin Stöger has had a year full of highs and lows. The 31-year-old dramatically managed to stay in the league with Bochum, was not considered for the European Championship squad and finally celebrated his long-awaited debut in ÖFB kit. Borussia Mönchengladbach's midfield engine spoke to "Sportkrone.at" about his experiences and his relationship with team boss Ralf Rangnick.
"Kronesport" : This week you suffered a bitter 2:1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt and thus an early exit from the DFB Cup. After the game, you were quite frustrated and said that things had to be dealt with internally. Has this been done in the meantime?
Kevin Stöger: Of course we are frustrated that we were eliminated so bitterly. The feeling is particularly intense immediately after the game. Especially when you play more than 75 minutes with a superior number of players, it has to be your ambition to get through to the next round - even if Frankfurt naturally has a lot of quality. We didn't play a bad game, but in some scenes we weren't as effective as we should have been. And then we conceded goals, which you can also get against Frankfurt with eleven against eleven. Of course, we talked about these things internally after the game.
It's been a bumpy season so far and there is growing resentment among the fans. Calls for a new coach are also growing louder. Will the game against Werder Bremen perhaps already point the way for Gerardo Seoane's future?
Our sole focus is on winning games. This also includes preparing ourselves as well as possible for each opponent. As a team, together with the coaching team and everyone at the club, we try to get the best out of it. We are walking the path together and naturally want to win the home game on Sunday. We want to show again, especially at home, that every opponent can have a hard time at BORUSSIA-PARK. If everyone works together, then a lot is possible here at home. We can't let what comes from outside get to us.
Seoane recently changed the system of play. You found yourself on the bench recently - despite strong performances. How was this communicated internally and how do you see your role in the future?
The coach naturally communicated the decision to me before each game. I'm a player who always wants to be on the pitch, who wants to help the team and the club in this way. And I believe that with my quality, I can also have this expectation of myself. Nevertheless, the club is above all else. For me, that means that when I come in, I have to really step on the gas. And I've always done that so far.
How else did you settle in at Gladbach after your move from Bochum?
To be honest, Borussia is a lot bigger than Bochum. That was clear to me from the outset. That means there's perhaps a bit more pressure that you feel. But I can handle this pressure well and I'm keen to prove myself here. That's why I'm extremely positive that we can achieve something with the team this season.
What's possible?
The cup exit is very bitter, but we're moving on. We have the chance to prove ourselves in the league. I've been very well received at Borussia and I think you could see that in my performances in the first few games. That's exactly where I want to continue, keep improving and continue helping the team.
Just like last season with Bochum, where they were able to keep the club in the league - also with a strong performance in the relegation second leg. What's still going through your mind today?
I still can't really describe it. It was simply an incredible feeling. We achieved something almost impossible. Bochum, a club that has grown very close to my heart, is still playing in the Bundesliga and I'm happy to have played my part in that. I'm proud that we managed to stay in the league and I look back with many positive memories. Of course, I also have a few friends in the team and throughout the club with whom I am always in contact. Of course, I'll continue to keep my fingers crossed for Bochum.
You recently made your debut for the national team. What was it like for you to play for the Austrian national team?
It was always my dream to play for Austria. I'm extremely proud that I've now achieved it. The last two games, in which I was unfortunately not substituted, make me just as proud. I'm a player who wants to help the team even when he's not playing himself. I'm just happy and really enjoy being part of it. I think you can tell and see that. But of course I would also be happy to play more games, that's for sure. I will also continue to give my all for this at the club.
How is the exchange with Ralf Rangnick and what is your relationship with the coach? He has a very clear idea of how to play ...
Our relationship is good. Of course, I would be delighted to be back in the next international phase. It's important that the coach dictates the system and tactics and that everyone really knows what they have to do - the starting eleven, but also the substitutes. His way of playing soccer is a lot of fun because you are simply active, have a lot of the ball and a quick move to goal. I think you can also tell that the team has fun internally and enjoys playing together. In my opinion, the coach has a big part to play in the fact that Austria is so well regarded at the moment and nobody wants to play against us. In the last two games in particular, you could see the conviction with which we went into the game. Then you win the games with confidence, do everything right in the end and have even more fun.
