“Rangnick naturally played a big part in this”

How is the exchange with Ralf Rangnick and what is your relationship with the coach? He has a very clear idea of how to play ...

Our relationship is good. Of course, I would be delighted to be back in the next international phase. It's important that the coach dictates the system and tactics and that everyone really knows what they have to do - the starting eleven, but also the substitutes. His way of playing soccer is a lot of fun because you are simply active, have a lot of the ball and a quick move to goal. I think you can also tell that the team has fun internally and enjoys playing together. In my opinion, the coach has a big part to play in the fact that Austria is so well regarded at the moment and nobody wants to play against us. In the last two games in particular, you could see the conviction with which we went into the game. Then you win the games with confidence, do everything right in the end and have even more fun.