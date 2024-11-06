Mazda CX-80: just unusual or also good?

There is so much space inside that the third row of seats is standard and cannot be deselected. Nor would it have to be deselected (as in the Renault Espace, for example), because it can be put to serious use and the trunk capacity of 258/566/1971 liters is sufficient. On the other hand, it would be desirable for Mazda to offer an option without a third row, but with an even larger trunk. There are already three options for the second row.