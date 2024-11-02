High-tech features
Yamaha Tracer 9 GT: First with adaptive LED matrix
Yamaha is sending the Tracer 9 GT into the new model year with extensive model upgrades and a number of technical innovations. It is the first motorcycle with adaptive LED matrix headlights.
As a GT+, it comes with everything Yamaha currently has to offer - including the new Y-AMT automated manual transmission as standard - as well as adaptive cruise control, blind spot and collision warning systems and vehicle stability control.
Both variants feature the world's first adaptive matrix LED headlights on a motorcycle. It consists of several dipped and main beam LEDs that automatically adapt to the surrounding traffic, weather conditions and lean angle with the help of a camera.
The sports tourer's engine continues to produce 119 hp at 10,000 rpm and delivers a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 7000 rpm. The intake tract and gear ratio have been slightly modified for 2025.
The repositioning of the handlebars, footrests and seat is intended to increase long-distance comfort. The newly cut fairing and the larger windshield with a wider adjustment range also contribute to this.
Thanks to the extended subframe at the rear, the passenger will have more space in future. Another new feature is an integrated storage compartment on the right-hand side of the tank with a USB socket. The new switches on the handlebars are backlit.
The Tracer offers electronic suspension, full smartphone connectivity, side cases and a smart key system as well as self-resetting indicators and a quickshifter as standard.
The Tracer 9 GT will be launched in February in the colors Ceramic Ice and Tech Black at a price of 17,699 euros. The automatic version will follow in May for 19,199 euros and the GT+ in Cobalt Blue or Icon Performance for 21,199 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
