New theory
Shipwreck off Palermo: Was megalomania to blame?
Higher, faster, further: when it comes to luxury, some people just can't have it good enough. This megalomania could now be partly to blame for the sinking of the "Bayesian" off Palermo - at least according to a new theory.
The luxury ship "Bayesian", which sank off Palermo in August, could also have sunk because of the size of its mast - the tallest in the world at the time - and the structural design required to support it. This is according to an analysis by the daily newspaper "New York Times". The yacht, built by the Italian shipyard Perini Navi, had an exceptionally high aluminum mast weighing 40 tons and measuring over 72 meters.
"Super mast" could have been her undoing
The "super mast" was an anomaly: The other nine boats in the same class are equipped with two masts. "Technical documents show that the "Bayesian" could easily have been overturned in a storm and would have sunk," writes the newspaper.
Other "serious weaknesses" contributed to the disaster, including two large glass doors on the deck, which would have increased the Bayesian's ability to take on dangerous amounts of water in strong winds.
Shipyard boss spoke of fatal errors
Giovanni Costantino, CEO of the Italian "Sea Group", which took over the Perini Navi shipyard in 2021, affirmed that the ship would have been "unsinkable" if it had been handled correctly. Costantino again blamed the crew for the tragedy, accusing them of a series of fatal errors.
Luxury yacht cost seven people their lives
The "Bayesian" sank during a heavy, sudden storm off the port of Porticello near Palermo, the capital of the Italian island of Sicily. The ship was owned by the Isle of Man-based company Revtom Limited, which in turn is owned by Angela Bacares, the widow of British billionaire Mike Lynch.
Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah died in the shipwreck along with five other people. Bacares was able to save himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.