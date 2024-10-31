Shipwreck off Palermo: Was megalomania to blame?

The luxury ship "Bayesian", which sank off Palermo in August, could also have sunk because of the size of its mast - the tallest in the world at the time - and the structural design required to support it. This is according to an analysis by the daily newspaper "New York Times". The yacht, built by the Italian shipyard Perini Navi, had an exceptionally high aluminum mast weighing 40 tons and measuring over 72 meters.