Summit cross torn down and thrown 50 meters away

Every summit in the country belongs to someone

The official reason: a wildlife rest zone had been established. However, it is rumored that landowners and hunters felt disturbed by the hikers. In addition, the cross is said to have stood there "illegally" - a problem that Thomas Poltura, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Alpine Association, is also aware of. Alpenverein, is also aware of this. "Private groups often erect the crosses with the best of intentions, without first clarifying whether the landowner is happy with this," says Poltura. This is because every summit in Upper Austria belongs to someone, often the federal forests or large landowners.