Crux with the symbols
Summit cross torn down and thrown 50 meters away
Hikers are angry because the traditional symbol on the summit of the Gumsenkogel has been torn down. Many summit crosses should not even be there as the landowners were not informed.
"Who is being so nasty?" asks one hiker angrily in a relevant online forum. The reason for his anger: the summit cross on the Gumsenkogel in the Almtal valley is no longer in its place, in fact it was torn down and thrown into inaccessible terrain 50 meters below the summit. The cross had not been installed there for long, but at the beginning of the month it is said to have still been in place.
The reactions to the post were clear: "What kind of world do we live in? Some people have no respect" or "It's sad how our society is developing."
But the Gumsenkogel is not the only peak that suddenly found itself "topless". The cross on the Weinkogel on Lake Mondsee was also suddenly gone at the end of May. Here, however, not only was the summit cross removed, but the ascent was also closed.
Every summit in the country belongs to someone
The official reason: a wildlife rest zone had been established. However, it is rumored that landowners and hunters felt disturbed by the hikers. In addition, the cross is said to have stood there "illegally" - a problem that Thomas Poltura, Chairman of the Upper Austrian Alpine Association, is also aware of. Alpenverein, is also aware of this. "Private groups often erect the crosses with the best of intentions, without first clarifying whether the landowner is happy with this," says Poltura. This is because every summit in Upper Austria belongs to someone, often the federal forests or large landowners.
He reckons that a third to a quarter of the crosses have been installed without prior agreement. However, when problems arise, people often turn to the Alpine Association. "Years ago, the summit cross on the Großer Priel was broken off by a storm. It was impossible to find out who had put it up there," says the mountain expert. That's why the Alpine Club had already tried to record all paths and crosses on a list. However, the project came to nothing due to a lack of feedback.
The frequency in the mountains is increasing - the Alpine Association, mountain rescuers and tourism all agree on this. While some are looking for recreation and leisure activities, others are concerned about their land and the animals living on it. Conflicts are inevitable here, but many could be avoided.
The idea of mountain enthusiasts mounting crosses on the peaks is a nice one. After all, they are not only popular photo motifs, but also have an emotional significance for many hikers. However, if you agree these plans with the landowners beforehand, you will save yourself a rude awakening afterwards.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.