The cult of relics
Why Christians made pilgrimages to the tombs of the saints
The martyrs of Rome died for their faith - their mortal remains, many of which were still being discovered by researchers in the 19th century, were sent to churches all over the world. Relics can still be found under the altars today.
Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, on January 1, memorial day for Benedict of Nursia on March 21, for Peter and Paul on June 29, for Mary Magdalene on July 22, for Pope Sylvester on December 31: in the first centuries of Christianity, the calendar of saints became increasingly full and there were hardly any free days in the church year to commemorate other intercessors before God. So Rome instituted the feast of All Saints on 1 November to honor all "glorified members of the Church who have reached perfection".
The devout faithful had a deep reverence for the numerous martyrs who had endured brutal torture and even death for their faith. So Christians from all over the world undertook arduous pilgrimages - preferably to the papal metropolis of Rome - to contemplate and pray silently at the tombs of the martyrs.
Martyrs' death anniversaries were celebrated like birthdays
The dates of commemoration were usually the days on which the saints died, which were considered to be their birthdays. "Because the executed were reborn in heaven, the Roman rulers no longer had any power over them," explains Graz theologian Karl Veitschegger. These early defenders of the faith therefore only became saints through their violent deaths. Only Jesus, Mary and John the Baptist were already chosen at birth, which is why not only their deathdays but also their birthdays were celebrated.
The days of the martyrs' deaths were considered their birthdays. The executed were born in heaven and the Roman rulers no longer had any power over them.
Theologe Karl Veitschegger
Bild: Sonntagsblatt/Gerd Neuhold
The sepulcrum (Latin for grave) is also a reminder of the tradition of pilgrimages to the final resting places of the saints. This is a vessel in which fragments of the bones of martyrs are embedded in the altar of a sacred building. "The mortal remains were often found in the catacombs of Rome, even in the 19th century. These relics were sent to churches all over the world because not all believers were able to celebrate at the burial sites of the saints," reports Veitschegger.
Relics cannot be bought
And parts of the deceased are still in circulation today - but you can't buy them, you can only request them from the dioceses. When a church is given a new altar, the remains of saints are still traditionally placed underneath.
Incidentally, the lucrative cult of relics, which flourished in bizarre ways in the Middle Ages, began with a Byzantine empress. In the sixth century, Empress Constantina asked Pope Gregory the Great for the head of the Apostle Paul, asking him to send the body relic to the court in Constantinople. The pontiff, however, refused with diplomatic words - after all, you can't dismember a saint. As mentioned, however, his refusal was not to last.
Precious relics in the Mariazell treasury
In the treasury of Mariazell Basilica, where kings, princes, bishops and cardinals made votive offerings to the Magna Mater Austriae, there are two large shrines to the side of the altar. They contain the relics of the catacomb saints Eleutherius and Cyrillus, which Abbot Benedikt Pierin received as a gift from Pope Innocent X in 1650. The clergyman had them set with enamel jewelry and thousands of freshwater pearls.
"People expected strength, health, protection and blessings when looking at the relics," says Veitschegger. The pieces of bone or clothing left behind on earth were a "bridge" to the saints in heaven - who are especially commemorated today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.