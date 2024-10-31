Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The cult of relics

Why Christians made pilgrimages to the tombs of the saints

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 15:58

The martyrs of Rome died for their faith - their mortal remains, many of which were still being discovered by researchers in the 19th century, were sent to churches all over the world. Relics can still be found under the altars today.

0 Kommentare

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, on January 1, memorial day for Benedict of Nursia on March 21, for Peter and Paul on June 29, for Mary Magdalene on July 22, for Pope Sylvester on December 31: in the first centuries of Christianity, the calendar of saints became increasingly full and there were hardly any free days in the church year to commemorate other intercessors before God. So Rome instituted the feast of All Saints on 1 November to honor all "glorified members of the Church who have reached perfection".

The devout faithful had a deep reverence for the numerous martyrs who had endured brutal torture and even death for their faith. So Christians from all over the world undertook arduous pilgrimages - preferably to the papal metropolis of Rome - to contemplate and pray silently at the tombs of the martyrs.

Pope Gregory the Great (Bild: stock.adobe.com/zatletic - stock.adobe.com)
Pope Gregory the Great
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/zatletic - stock.adobe.com)

Martyrs' death anniversaries were celebrated like birthdays 
The dates of commemoration were usually the days on which the saints died, which were considered to be their birthdays. "Because the executed were reborn in heaven, the Roman rulers no longer had any power over them," explains Graz theologian Karl Veitschegger. These early defenders of the faith therefore only became saints through their violent deaths. Only Jesus, Mary and John the Baptist were already chosen at birth, which is why not only their deathdays but also their birthdays were celebrated.

Zitat Icon

The days of the martyrs' deaths were considered their birthdays. The executed were born in heaven and the Roman rulers no longer had any power over them.

Karl Veitschegger (Bild: Sonntagsblatt/Gerd Neuhold)

Theologe Karl Veitschegger

Bild: Sonntagsblatt/Gerd Neuhold

The sepulcrum (Latin for grave) is also a reminder of the tradition of pilgrimages to the final resting places of the saints. This is a vessel in which fragments of the bones of martyrs are embedded in the altar of a sacred building. "The mortal remains were often found in the catacombs of Rome, even in the 19th century. These relics were sent to churches all over the world because not all believers were able to celebrate at the burial sites of the saints," reports Veitschegger.

Relics cannot be bought
And parts of the deceased are still in circulation today - but you can't buy them, you can only request them from the dioceses. When a church is given a new altar, the remains of saints are still traditionally placed underneath.

A relic capsule sealed with wax, which is placed under the altar of a church as a sepulchre. (Bild: dioezesanmuseum@graz-seckau.at)
A relic capsule sealed with wax, which is placed under the altar of a church as a sepulchre.
(Bild: dioezesanmuseum@graz-seckau.at)

Incidentally, the lucrative cult of relics, which flourished in bizarre ways in the Middle Ages, began with a Byzantine empress. In the sixth century, Empress Constantina asked Pope Gregory the Great for the head of the Apostle Paul, asking him to send the body relic to the court in Constantinople. The pontiff, however, refused with diplomatic words - after all, you can't dismember a saint. As mentioned, however, his refusal was not to last.

The treasury of the Mariazell Basilica (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The treasury of the Mariazell Basilica
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Precious relics in the Mariazell treasury
In the treasury of Mariazell Basilica, where kings, princes, bishops and cardinals made votive offerings to the Magna Mater Austriae, there are two large shrines to the side of the altar. They contain the relics of the catacomb saints Eleutherius and Cyrillus, which Abbot Benedikt Pierin received as a gift from Pope Innocent X in 1650. The clergyman had them set with enamel jewelry and thousands of freshwater pearls.

"People expected strength, health, protection and blessings when looking at the relics," says Veitschegger. The pieces of bone or clothing left behind on earth were a "bridge" to the saints in heaven - who are especially commemorated today.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf