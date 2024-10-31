Why Christians made pilgrimages to the tombs of the saints

Martyrs' death anniversaries were celebrated like birthdays

The dates of commemoration were usually the days on which the saints died, which were considered to be their birthdays. "Because the executed were reborn in heaven, the Roman rulers no longer had any power over them," explains Graz theologian Karl Veitschegger. These early defenders of the faith therefore only became saints through their violent deaths. Only Jesus, Mary and John the Baptist were already chosen at birth, which is why not only their deathdays but also their birthdays were celebrated.