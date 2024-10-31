Vorteilswelt
Partial recount

Victory of the ruling party in Georgia confirmed

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 10:45

Following allegations of electoral fraud in Georgia, the votes have been partially recounted: The victory of the ruling party has now been confirmed. In a few polling stations, the result changed only slightly after the recount, according to the electoral commission. 

0 Kommentare

The recount in around twelve percent of polling stations and of around 14 percent of the total votes had resulted in "no significant change to the previously announced official results". "The final counts have changed only slightly in about nine percent of the recounted polling stations," the commission said.

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the result. (Bild: Associated Press)
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the result.
(Bild: Associated Press)

Opposition claimed that the election had been "stolen"
After almost all votes had been counted, the electoral commission declared the pro-Moscow ruling party Georgian Dream the winner with 53.9 percent of the vote. The pro-Western opposition alliance came in with around 37.8 percent. The opposition accuses the ruling camp of having "stolen" the election victory.

EU calls for investigation into allegations
International observers also noted irregularities in the elections. The European Union called for an investigation into the allegations.

President does not comply with summons
On Wednesday, the Georgian public prosecutor's office launched an investigation into suspected electoral fraud. President Salome Zurabishvili was "summoned" for Thursday to investigate the allegations of an illegal victory for the ruling party, it was reported. However, Zurabishvili does not intend to comply with the summons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

