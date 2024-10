Getting into shape

"A friend told me about his father's work at voestalpine. That's how I became aware of the company and the foundry sector." Christian's apprenticeship as a foundry technician has gone very well so far. "In the second year of training you already have a very good insight into what the profession has to offer. As a foundry technician, you make molds into which liquid steel is poured at 1,600°C to create cast steel components. These castings can weigh anything from a few kilograms to many tons."