Quality must be tested

Ronja (19 years old) is a budding materials technician in her third year of training at voestalpine in Linz, demonstrating a great deal of technical skill and has long been one of many female apprentices in the company.
Mechanical, chemical and physical tests on materials such as iron, steel, aluminum or plastic - these are the main areas of responsibility in materials technology. "We are three girls and two boys. All of us are supported by our trainers," says the 19-year-old. voestalpine is considered a pioneer when it comes to increasing the proportion of women in technical fields. "The job requires a lot of sensitivity. You work with testing methods that use ultrasound or magnets, for example.
We take a close look at our materials - after all, the quality has to be right.
I'm not just at the training center, I'm also out and about a lot in the company. I think that's great." Ronja is very communicative and quickly gets to grips with any new area. Skilled hands and an interest in chemistry and physics are helpful, as many chemical tests are carried out. "I'm glad that I decided to do the apprenticeship after the taster day. I want to stay with the company. I also find it exciting that we learn a lot about new methods in connection with sustainability."
Around 460 young professionals are currently being trained at the state-of-the-art training center in Linz. There are around 20 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre
