The long preparation after the preparation

Marko Pfeifer (50) has been skiing on all the slopes in the world for decades and knows all the slopes, conditions and conditions - but it's rarely as wonderful as these days on the glacier in Sölden. "Unbelievable", the Austrian boss had to admit. So it's only logical that everyone who's anyone in local skiing still flocks to the Rettenbachferner even after the World Cup has kicked off. It offers something for everyone. The fast ÖSV squad used the race slope for speed training yesterday. Manuel Feller, Fabio Gstrein and their colleagues were practising slalom gates elsewhere. And Noël Zwischenbrugger, Patrik Feurstein and Stefan Brennsteiner devoted themselves to a super-G course.