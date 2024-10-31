Vorteilswelt
Hardly any spectators

This Salzburg “backdrop” was scary!

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 09:00

There was free choice of seats on Wednesday evening at FC Red Bull Salzburg's cup game against WSG Tirol. Not even 2500 spectators showed up. What came out of the conversation with the fans? The Bulls' mega-crisis is also reflected in the attendance figures. 

No, the big picture was not taken two hours before the game, but at kick-off. Only 2437 spectators attended the cup game between the Bulls and WSG Tirol. Creepy! The minus record of 1,500 fans - also set against the Tyroleans at the end of October 2020 (5:0) - was clearly missed.

Unsurprisingly, the Bulls' mega-crisis is also reflected in the attendance figures. "You shouldn't be surprised," says Otto, who was caught by the Krone outside the stadium in an almost eerie silence. But Salzburg is also different. 

Only 2437 spectators came to the Bullen-Arena on Wednesday. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
Only 2437 spectators came to the Bullen-Arena on Wednesday.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
The fans who were there saw a courageous performance from their team. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
The fans who were there saw a courageous performance from their team.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)

"At other clubs, people come anyway, even if the team is playing badly." Nevertheless, the 74-year-old was highly critical of those responsible and joked: "If they lose, I'll buy two train tickets. One to Passau for sports director Seonbuchner, the second to the Netherlands for coach Lijnders." His threat was not carried out.

Huge praise from Lijnders
Visitor Doris also calls for personnel consequences. "The club management is to blame for the crisis," she says. Fan Marco emphasizes: "The important thing is that we all stick together." 

In contrast to previous weeks, the spectators were not disappointed this time. With a courageous performance, the Bulls confidently advanced to the quarter-finals of the ÖFB Cup. As thanks for the support, coach Pep Lijnders said in the press conference afterwards: "It felt like there were 25,000 in the stadium."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
