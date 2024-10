“It was clear to me that the referee was wearing a Bayern shirt”

"You don't need VAR for that"

Bayern were actually lucky with the second goal, as Jamal Musiala was standing in the forbidden zone. But there is still no video referee in the second round of the cup - not until the round of 16. "You don't need VAR for that! We have linesmen for that. It's relatively clear and an easy situation to judge," said Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner in the ZDF interview.