Rapid rotated out
Klauß after embarrassment: “Would do it again”
Rapid coach Robert Klauß opted for total rotation in the cup round of 16 against Stripfing (1:2) - and embarrassed himself with the defeat against the second division team. Nevertheless, the German would do the same again!
With goalkeeper Niklas Hedl, there was only one undisputed regular against the cooperation club of city rivals Austria. The defense and attack were completely reshuffled. And that also had an effect on the game! With two late goals, the second division team kicked the previous year's finalists out of the competition cold!
"Annoying and extremely bitter - on the one hand that we set up the goals like that, on the other hand that we didn't make it 2:0 beforehand," said Klauß. However, the German emphasized that the two mistakes were not down to the rotation. "I think I would do it the same way again. The team that was on the pitch today did well and was also close to winning the game."
"They played a great game"
Although Schöller was crestfallen, he had "played a great game" until his lapse, Klauß said of the 18-year-old central defender, who had played his first competitive game for the Rapid professionals. "Ultimately, we are a club that believes in giving young players a chance and allowing them to make mistakes." But this time it wasn't enough ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
