Gmunden’s acid test inside the Erzberg

The Erzberg in Styria: where around 12 million tons of rock are mined every year, Rauch Furnace Technology GmbH already feels a little at home. The specialist for the construction of plants and industrial furnaces took a look behind the scenes of the largest open-cast mine in Central Europe during its 2023 company outing, but is also frequently in Eisenerz for work assignments. The project, which was recently awarded the Upper Austrian State Prize for Innovation, even took the company into a tunnel that is actually used for research into tunnel construction.